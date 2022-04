MILFORD — Beth-El Center is hosting its annual in-person spring gala on April 23.

The benefit will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange. Funds raised will support the Center’s shelter, food and outreach programs to alleviate poverty, hunger and homelessness in the greater Milford area.

“We appreciate all who attend our Gala fundraiser to support Beth-El Center in our continued efforts to feed the hungry, shelter those experiencing homelessness and build programs and services necessary to support long term change for the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Jennifer Paradis, Beth-El Center’s Executive Director.

The event has a 1920’s theme and includes a cocktail hour, dinner, music, dancing, live and silent auctions and an awards ceremony. The keynote speaker will be Mosquera Bruno, Commissioner of CT Department of Housing.

The Beth-El Individual Community Star award will be given to Maria Tomasetti, longtime Center volunteer and fundraising champion and the Business Community Star award will be given to Motel 6 for their assistance in helping to shelter hundreds of people during the COVID pandemic.

Event auction items include a private five-course dinner for six by a former White House chef, luxury suite Yankees tickets, golf packages, hand-crafted Adirondack chairs, electronics and Fred Astaire dance lessons.

Tickets for the Gala are $100 per person. Enjoy a festive evening while helping those experiencing homelessness and hunger in the Milford area. To sponsor the event or to secure tickets, visit bethelmilford.org/gala or call 203-876-0747.

The Gala’s major sponsors include Double Platinum Level Sponsor: Barrett Outdoor Communications and Gold Level Sponsors: The Milford Bank and Trinity Point Wealth.