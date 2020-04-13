Milford’s Beachwood Florist property sold

John Bergin of Pearce Commercial in Milford has sold the Beachwood Florist property at 325 New Haven Ave. in Milford.

The property owner Beach Bum Holding LLC sold to Bruce’s Flowers which currently has locations in Norwalk, Fairfield and Monroe. The florist business was sold this past November to Bruce’s Flowers. The real estate consisted of a Cape Cod style building of 1,610 sf on 1.09 acres fronting New Haven Avenue, and sold for $350,000. John Bergin represented both buyer and seller in this transaction. Attorney Paul Otzel of Milford law represented the sellers Attorney David Stergas of DePanfilis & Vallerie, LLC represented the buyer.

