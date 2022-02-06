Milford’s AJJ Foundation aims to improve namesake’s skate park
Milford Skate Park was renamed the Alexander Jordan Jamieson Memorial Skate Park at an event held in honor of him in Milford, Conn., on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.
Alexander Jordan Jamieson is remembered as someone who loved to skateboard but more importantly, enjoyed helping new skaters at the Milford Skate Park. The AJJ Foundation is waiting for approval to donate a min-ramp to the Alexander Jordan Jamieson Memorial Skate Park in Milford.
Noah Evanko-Weber, of Shelton, skates at Milford Skate Park which was renamed the Alexander Jordan Jamieson Memorial Skate Park at an event held in honor of him in Milford, Conn., on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.
William Jamieson Jr. is the president of the Alexander Jordan Jamieson foundation.
MILFORD — Alexander Jordan Jamieson had a passion for skateboarding. He loved everything about it, but what he may have loved most was helping someone practice a new trick or helping beginners learn to skate.
That’s why earlier this year, when Brandon LaFavor approached William Jamieson Jr., Alexander’s brother, for help improving the Milford skate park, William jumped at the opportunity.