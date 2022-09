MILFORD — River Street Restaurant was closed by the Milford Health Department for multiple health violations but has reopened after a reinspection.

River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website.

Initially Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, would only say the department had an open investigation.

What prompted the investigation was a failed health inspection on Sept. 6, according to health inspection records obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request.

River Street Restaurant received a total score of 64 and had two four-point demerits during the health inspection. The two four-point violations were “food adulterated or not from an approved source, not wholesome” and “toxic items not properly stored, labeled, or used.”

Other violations included food not protected during storage, preparation, display, service, or transportation; handling of food not minimized; surfaces of utensils and equipment not clean; and dish baskets not provided.

According to the health department, corrections for the violations were due on or before Sept. 20.

On Monday, River Street Restaurant was given a reinspection which it passed with a score of 99.

“The restaurant was approved for reopening on Monday afternoon. We are open for regular service,” said Elan DeCarlo, River Street Restaurant’s general manager, on Wednesday.