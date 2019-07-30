Milford residents receive BIC scholarships

Mary Fox, general manager, BIC North America Consumer Products, Olivia Keator, Jonathan Feher, Sophie Lucas, Elizabeth Hull and Gonzalve Bich, BIC chief executive officer.

Milford residents Olivia Keator, Jonathan Feher, Sophie Lucas and Elizabeth Hull were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the BIC Corporation. The scholarships — now in their 49th year — are awarded annually and are based on the students’ scholastic achievements, community service and an essay submission.

BIC and its employees are part of the global effort to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning, one of the 17 sustainable development goals defined by the United Nations in September 2015. Today, BIC supports education through The BIC Corporate Foundation, employee time and matched financial donations and giving back to our communities through initiatives like this one, where BIC has awarded more than $2 million in scholarship funds since its implementation.