The following Milford residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Samantha Porres was named to the spring 2022 Head of School Scholar Honors list at Pomfret School.

Jack Phelan was named to the spring 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School.

Anish Thite has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Thite was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Carolyn Kaufman was named to the Muhlenberg College Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Isabella Pietrosanti and Hennessey Shane were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at the College of Charleston.

Carl Maxwell received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College on May 22 in a Commencement ceremony concluding the college's 210th year. Maxwell, a public policy major, completed a thesis titled "Feasibility of Universal Basic Income in the United States."

Emily Kwalek, Nicole North, John Shannon, Brianna Reed and Patrick Fallon made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Bryant University.

Matthew Varrone earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media from Valdosta State University. Varrone is among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during spring semester.

Charles Joy graduated from Emmanuel College on May 14 during the College's 100th Commencement Exercises on its campus in Boston. Joy received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting during the ceremony.

Six Milford residents graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University at the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester. The University's annual Commencement Exercises occurred May 17 at the XL Center in Hartford. Samuel Arnold graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Cassandra Bennett graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences. Kevin Lanese graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences. Colum Mahony graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication. Jessica Saffiotti graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Shannon Flynn graduated Magna Cum Laude as an Honor Scholar with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Seven Milford residents made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of New Hampshire. Rebecca Carey, Lia Burrows, Skylar North and Jenna Bagdasarian earned Highest Honors. Devyn Weed and Haylee Crowle earned High Honors, and Carson Swift earned Honors.

Gayle Portoff made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the Florida Institute of Technology.

Jennifer Ardrey, Ryan Axtell, Dejha Council, Bianca Hagischi, Brooke Haney, Andrea Langner, Emily Mateo, Rebecca Odgers, Mackenzie Saad, Rosalie Sciortino and Elisha Vernucci each made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Goodwin University. Axtell, Hagischi, Mateo and Sciortino also made the university’s President’s List for the semester.

Jessica Debs, a May 2022 graduate and neuroscience major and a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Michael’s College.

Gordon Brunski, May Cervone, Cassandra Dalton, Joseph Fletcher, Michael Sciancalepore and Carlos Texidor each made the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Hartford.

Brett Hart and David Tortora each made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Springfield College. Hart is majoring in Applied Exercise Science. Tortora is majoring in Applied Exercise Science.

Siddhartha Juluru and Ethan Feldman each made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology. Juluru is in the computer science program. Feldman is in the management information systems program.

Dominick Carl Buccitti, Tyler R. Cole and Stella J. Patrick graduated as part of the Class of 2022 at Western New England University. Buccitti graduated with a BS in Health Sciences and a minor in Chemistry. Cole graduated with a BSBA in Business Analytics & Information Management and a minor in Finance. Patrick graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BSBA in Business Analytics & Information Management and a double minor in Finance and Enterprise Resource Planning with SAP.

Select students have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.

Mackenzie Evans, Ariana Montero, Kathryn Dennis, Sam Papcun, Sean Costello, Max Kimmel, Owen Schmidt and Brooke Carlson each made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University.

Brooke Carlson, Jordan McLenithan and Kyle Stuart graduated as part of the Class of 2022 at Roger Williams University. Carlson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Marketing. McLenithan graduated with a degree in Engineering/Civil Engineering Specialization. Stuart graduated with a degree in Public Health.