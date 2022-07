The following Milford residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Emily Kwalek, John MacDonald and Nathan Merchant each graduated from Bryant University during commencement exercises on May 21. Kwalek earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing. MacDonald received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance, and Merchant earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Global Supply Chain Management.

Areti Zikopoulos graduated with a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology as a member of William James College's class of 2022.

Jessica Postighone has been named to the president's list at James Madison University for the spring 2022 semester.

Bin Zhang graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy degree with a major in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University in spring 2022.

Eric Thomas Haig, majoring in medical studies, made the spring 2022 Dean's List at DeSales University.

Zachary Yazdzik, an Intelligence and National Security Studies major, made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University.

Justin Barbato, a Finance major, graduated from Coastal Carolina University during ceremonies held May 6 and 7. Barbato also made the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the university.

Jeremiah Shea, Anthony Cornelio, Gordon Brunski, Michael Sciancalepore, Carlos Texidor, Sayumi Harb and Connor French each graduated from the University of Hartford this past spring.

Michael Shannon has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Ethan Bachand, Matthew DeLucia and Nicholas Stachurski each made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the College of Holy Cross.

Ehlana McRanor and Trista Oddo made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Alabama.

Catherine Burns has been named to the University of Delaware Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Alexis Berard, Sofia Catalano, Paige Corsi, Nicholas D'Angelo, Alex Fisk, Emily Jankura, Barbara Kefalas, Tori Kowalski, Grace Lavallee, Britney Lynch, Molly McKenna, Julie Myers, Liv Ouellette, Amanda Queiroz, Dillon Schaible, Annie Sember, Kelly Strom and Roma Ubaldi each made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Rhode Island.

Beau Dragone and Benjamin Grunow each made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Hofstra University.

Erik Borgersen made the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. Borgersen is majoring in communication science and disorders.

Mckenzie Broderick made the spring 2022 Dean's List at Curry College.

Matthew Varrone made the spring 2022 Dean's List at Valdosta State University.

Justin LaBanca was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dean's List for the 2022 spring quarter. LaBanca is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering.

Francesca R. Fidaleo was named to The University of Scranton's Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester.