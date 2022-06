The following Milford residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Sierra O'Keefe was among those students honored at Assumption University this spring. She received the departmental award for biology with a concentration in neuroscience and behavior; and the Michele and Donald D'Amour Humanitas Award, which is presented to a student who is completing, and has excelled in, the Core Texts and Enduring Questions minor.

Kayla Kierbow has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2022 Dean's List.

Matthew Texidor, Amanda Flechtner, Abigail Sartori, Katrina Gilliland and Michelle Bartha each made the winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Audrey Lane was named to the dean’s list at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for spring 2022 semester.

Samuel Arnold, Cassandra Bennett, Paige Carlson, Kaitlyn Dalby, Shannon Flynn, Hunter Fonck, Matthew Kiernan and Kevin Lanese each made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Kalie Mendola and Kacy O'Connor have been named to The University of Saint Joseph spring 2022 Dean's list. Mendola is studying nursing. O'Connor is studying child study. Mendola was also honored this past May at the the University of Saint Joseph's Department of Nursing Undergraduate Nursing Award and Pinning Ceremony.

Cassandra Byrn graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May 2022.

Frances Wilcox recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the College of Charleston.

Jill Levine and Quinn Lofthouse both graduated from the University of Vermont this past May. Levine earned a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Biology and Forestry. Lofthouse graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing.

Allison Bennett was named to the Dean's List at Delaware Valley University for the spring 2022 semester.

Nicholas Stachurski, Makano Takeuchi and Ethan Bachand each graduated from the College of The Holy Cross this past spring. Bachard graduated cum laude.

Gabriella Cervone and Shawna Winters each earned degrees from Worcester Polytechnic Institute this past May. Cervone and Winters both majored in mechanical engineering.

Sierra O'Keefe and Nicholas Shanley were among some 400 graduates who received a bachelor's degree during Assumption University's 105th Commencement exercises on May 8.

Cassi Marie Barbato has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Radford University.

Alexander Krebs and Jake Zabski each graduated from Stonehill College this past May.

Brooke Dillman, Natalie Gordon and Ellie Malin each made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont.

Jessica Debs graduated May 15 from Saint Michael's College with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

Eastern Connecticut State University student Shannon Flynn was recognized at the university’s Honors Senior Reception on May 14. Flynn majors in English. Her thesis is titled "Dangerous Rhetoric: Stopping the Spread."

Rebecca Carey, Emily Sportini, Hailey McGinnis and Haylee Crowle each graduated from the University of New Hampshire this past May.