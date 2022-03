The following Milford residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Ashley Taylor has been named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Emily Kopstein has been named to Purchase College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Kopstein is studying Theatre and Performance.

Cedarville University student Evan Tracy, majoring in BS in Chemistry, was named to the dean's honor list for the university’s fall 2021 semester.

Rebecca Matist was named to the dean's list at Delaware Valley University for the fall 2021 semester.

Alexandra Edwards was named to Biola University's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Edwards is a Theatre major.

Siddhartha Juluru, who is in the computer science program, and Ethan Feldman of Milford (06461), who is in the management information systems program, made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Bianca Hagischi and Andrew Melendez made the President’s List and dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Goodwin University. Andrea Gaydos, Brooke Haney, Krissi Kawejsza, Mackenzie Saad, Christine Stefan and Sandra Vidal made the dean’s list.