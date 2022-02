The following Milford residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Kelsey Simler has been named to St. Lawrence University's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Carl Maxwell and Rory Woods each made the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the fall 2021 semester. Maxwell, a senior majoring in public policy, is a graduate of Jonathan Law High School. Woods is a junior majoring in art.

Francesca R. Fidaleo made the dean’s list at the University of Scranton for the fall 2021 semester. Fidaleo is a junior neuroscience major at the University's College of Arts and Sciences.

Alexis Berard, Erin Broderick, Nicholas D'Angelo, Alex Fisk, Emily Jankura, Liv Kowalski, Grace Lavallee, Gwendolyn Logiodice, Molly McKenna, Julie Myers, Liv Ouellette, Amanda Queiroz, Max Queiroz and Annie Sember each made the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island for the fall 2021 semester.

Dylan Schwartz and Andrew Yanik made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Seton Hall University.

Nestor Lopez, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in Robotics Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Coordinating Emergency Responses in New Mexico.

Lionel Nixon was named to dean's list at Springfield Technical Community College for the fall 2021 semester.

Skylar North, Hailey McGinnis, Carson Swift and Haylee Crowle each were named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2021 semester. North, Swift and Crowle made honors, and McGinnis made high honors.

Ethan Edmondson, Jacob Fleischer, Matthew Lacadie and Nestor Lopez each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Dylan Longley and Aaron Lurie each made the dean’s list at Champlain College for the fall 2021 semester.

Emmanuel College has named Ava Haig to its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Luca Marinelli, John Shannon, Samuel Sinisgalli, Caleb Tondora, Emily Kwalek, Nathan Merchant, Nicole North and Brianna Reed each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Bryant University.

Jessica Debs, a senior neuroscience major, and Aimee Turcotte, a senior biology major, each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Saint Michael’s College.

May Cervone, Joseph Fletcher, Michael Sciancalepore, Katrina Jakab and Jakob Yakubik received academic accolades for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Hartford. Cervone, Fletcher and Sciancalepore were named to the President's Honors List and the Dean's List. Jakab and Yakubik each made the dean’s list.

Meghana Cheela, Marinez Jose, Akash Jyothish, Rohin Manohar, Isabel Morales, Luke Morris, Bella Preneta, Morgan Taylor and Louis Tuccio each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Tufts University.

Kacy O'Connor was named the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Saint Joseph.

Gayle Portoff was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Florida Institute of Technology.

Cassi Marie Barbato, an Exercise, Sport, & Health Education major, has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Radford University.

James Rodrigues and Annie-Jorden Tomaszek were each named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology.