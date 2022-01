The following Milford residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Laura Bennett completed her Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership at the University of the Cumberlands.

Natalie Gordon and Grace Kreitler were each named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont.

Mckenzie Broderick was named to Curry College's fall 2021 dean's list.

Michael Shannon has been named to the Plymouth State University President's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Erik Borgersen has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at The College of Saint Rose. Borgersen is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Alyssa Mathieson, a sociology major, made the President's List at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2021 semester.

Sarah Russo graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2021. Russo earned a BA in psychology.

Matthew Varrone made the fall 2021 dean's list at Valdosta State University.

Audrey Mae Lane made the fall 2021 dean's list at the University of North Georgia (UNG).

Eric Haig, majoring in medical studies, made the 2021 fall dean's list at DeSales University.

Rebecca LaPierre has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall 2021 dean's list.

Matthew Texidor, Elan-Paolo DeCarlo, Amanda Flechtner, Abigail Sartori and Nicholas Boyd each made the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Ethan Bachand, Matthew DeLucia, Nicholas Stachurski and Makano Takeuchi each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the College of the Holy Cross.

Kaitlyn Dalby, Jessica Saffiotti, Emily Casey, Samuel Arnold, Cassandra Bennett, Paige Carlson, Shannon Flynn, Matthew Kiernan and Kevin Lanese each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Springfield College has named Brett Hart and Shayne McCourt to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester.

Victoria DiPietro was named to the President's List for the fall 2021 semester. At SUNY Morrisville.

Ehlana McRanor and Shea Phelan were each named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Alabama.

Brooke Carlson, Sean Costello, MacKenzie Evans, Jordan McLenithan, Ariana Montero and Samantha Papcun each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Roger Williams University.

Nolan Primavera is among the students named to Emerson College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Ciara Boyd and Maxwell Kali were each named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Dean College.

Tyanna Xavier has been named to the Siena College dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Ruchi Bhave, a junior majoring in electrical engineering, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Johnathan Menard has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Catherine Burns and Kyle Kosh each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Delaware.

Alexander Krebs and Jake Zabski made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Stonehill College.

Jack Phelan, from the Class of 2023, was named to the fall 2021 honors list at Pomfret School.

Justin LaBanca was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's dean's list for the 2021 fall quarter. LaBanca is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biomolecular engineering.

Benjamin Nuttall, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2024, has earned the spring 2021 dean's award with distinction.