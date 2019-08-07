Milford resident’s oil paintings on display at library

Milford resident Andy Bishop will be showing his oil paintings at the Milford Public Library during the month of August. On display will be landscapes, still life, whimsical chickens and other surprises.

In addition to being an artist, Bishop is the owner of Frame Works a custom picture framing shop he operates from his home.

More of his work may be viewed and purchased at andybishoppaints.com.