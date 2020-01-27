https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Milford-resident-awarded-honorable-mention-for-15007981.php
Milford resident awarded honorable mention for artwork
Photo: Siobhan Ekeh
Milford resident Siobhan Ekeh, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy, has been awarded an Honorable Mention in the painting category at the 2020 Connecticut Scholastic Art Awards for her piece titled “She Saw Herself from a Great Distance.”
Scholastic Art Awards of Connecticut is an affiliate of The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. This program recognizes the work of young artists in grades 7 to 12. Student artwork is juried by professional artists and university art faculty and is selected on merit for inclusion in a statewide art exhibition annually.
To view Siobhan’s work on display, visit the Silpe Gallery at the Hartford Art School through Jan. 31.
