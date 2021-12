MILFORD — The city has received the highest award in the Sustainable CT program for the third consecutive year.

Milford joins 11 other cities that achieved the silver status, and 13 other cities received the Bronze status.

“Sustainable CT has offered the award since 2018, I believe, and the city has been an early participant in the program,” said Mayor Ben Blake.

“It’s a program that is good because it spotlights best practices in one community so other communities can replicate,” Blake added. “It also gives a shared road map that takes into account everything that is happening in town from arts and culture to green energy to environment enhancement and advancements, everything that towns can be doing and should be doing to make their communities more livable. It creates that vision and direction to strive for.”

Sustainable CT is a voluntary certification program recognizing thriving and resilient Connecticut municipalities. An independently funded, grassroots, municipal effort, Sustainable CT provides a wide-ranging menu of best practices. Cities choose Sustainable CT actions, implement them and earn points toward certification.

Best practices include participating in equity training, supporting arts and creative culture, developing agriculture-friendly practices, supporting zero-emission vehicle deployment, reducing energy use across all municipal buildings, improving air quality in public spaces, and more.

Blake said the city would keep doing what they are already doing to maintain the high distinction.

“It’s the things that the good people of the city are doing anyway. To qualify for these areas of distinction, we catalog it as activities that are already happening,” he said. “It demonstrates Milford’s progressive optimism and progressive outlook.”

The cities that also received the silver distinction include Fairfield, Glastonbury, Greenwich, Hartford, Litchfield, New Milford, Old Lyme, Portland, Trumbull, West Hartford and Westport.

“Milford has been a stakeholder from early on in the program, and it’s a program that helps highlight all the good things that are happening in town, and I’m impressed with all the good works that folks are doing, and now they are being recognized by this award,” said Blake.