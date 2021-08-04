Milford rally demands kids unmask

MILFORD — A group of about 30 adults and children rallied along Boston Post Road Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, demanding they be allowed to send children to school without masks.
The event, billed as the Unmask Our Kids Shoreline Rally, was organized by a group called Unmask Our Kids Connecticut, an organization made up of parents and residents demanding children to be out of masks. A statement on the official website reads, “We do not consent to our children being in masks or coerced into vaccination. We demand our kids be unmasked and given mask choice right now.”