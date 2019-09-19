Milford race helps spread clean water in Africa

The Running Water for Africa 5K Race/Walk, and 1-Mile Walk on Saturday, Oct. 5, will help provide drinking water for people in Africa.

The Running Water for Africa 5K Race/Walk, and 1-Mile Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at Foran High School, 80 Foran Road.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m.

The event features a 5K run/walk plus an untimed 1 mile walk. There will also be a kids fun run. Both courses have beautiful water views. Great food and raffle prizes. Uganda Farmers Inc. is a nonprofit organization that brings clean, running water to remote villages in Africa. This is the organization's main fundraising event.

“We’ve brought water to thousands of people in remote villages in western Uganda through our fundraising efforts over the past several years,” according to organizers. “The proceeds of this year’s event are for a new water catchment project in the village of Bwindi, Uganda. We are also funding a new project in Tanzania, near Serengeti National Park. Please join us at our event this year to help give the gift of water to over 2,000 people.”

To register go to runsignup.com/race/CT/Milford/RunningWaterForAfrica5K.

For questions, contact Jane Holler at janeh@hollerandholler.com. Donations may be sent to: Jane Holler, c/o Holler & Marecki, 31 Cherry St, Suite 109, Milford CT 06460