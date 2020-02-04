Milford property sells for $4,200,000 for new dealership

230 Old Gate Lane, Milford 230 Old Gate Lane, Milford Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford property sells for $4,200,000 for new dealership 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

230 Old Gate Lane, LLC, is planning a new truck dealership at 230 Old Gate Lane, in Milford, announced Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport. They have purchased a 40,809 square foot building on 9.26 acres for $4,200,000.

Previously owned by CLS Milford LLC, the property is in a prime commercial area with immediate access to I-95, exit 40, and surrounded by both retail and industrial companies. It neighbors the Connecticut Post Mall on the opposite side of the highway.

“The new dealership will create new employment opportunities in Milford,” said Angel, who was the sole broker in this transaction. “Easy access to I-95 along with highway visibility played critical roles in the site selection.”

For more information about Angel Commercial, LLC, visit angelcommercial.com.