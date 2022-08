MILFORD — No local primaries does not mean city Republicans and Democrats have no choices to make on statewide contests in August.

Registered Republican and Democratic voters will be voting in their respective primaries on Aug 9. Voting can be done in person at the polls from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or by absentee ballot that can be obtained at the Milford City Clerk’s Office through Aug. 8.

Polling places are Joseph Foran High School (117th District); JF Kennedy School (118-1 and 119-2); Meadowside School (118-2); West Shore Rec Center (118-3); Margaret Egan Center (118-4); Harborside Middle School (118-5 and 119-3); and Orange Avenue School (119-1).

On the Republican ballot, former state Rep. Themis Klarides, Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj are vying to represent the GOP in the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

Dominic Rapini, Brock Weber and Terrie E. Wood are running to represent the GOP in the race for secretary of the state.

On the Democrats side, Stephanie Thomas and Maritza Bond are seeking to represent the party in the secretary of the state race, and Erick Russell, Dita Bhargava and Karen DuBois-Walton are vying for the Democrat spot for treasurer on the November ballot.

For the last state election in 2018 when both parties had candidates for multiple constitutional offices including governor, Milford City Clerk & Registrar of Vital Statistics Karen Fortunati said her office issued 281 absentee ballots of which 267 were returned.

Fortunati said this year’s election has a lower profile with only two offices per party on the ballots.

“So far, my office has issued 123 absentee ballots and of which 67 were returned,” she added.

If you have questions regarding the primary or polling place locations, contact the Milford Registrars of Voters at 203-783-3240.

For questions regarding absentee ballots, contact the Milford City Clerk’s Office at 203-783-3210.

