MILFORD — The city has postponed its scheduled COVID-19 at-home test kit distribution Thursday.

Mayor Ben Blake, in a statement Thursday, said Gov. Ned Lamont’s office notified municipalities that the state’s supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits has been delayed due to shipping and warehouse related issues.

“Milford emergency management officials are standing by ready to pick up Milford’s allotment of test kits as soon as they enter the state,” the statement reads.

Residents are encouraged to follow the city’s website and Facebook page (@MilfordCityHall) for continued updates and announcements regarding future test kit distribution events.

The city was to receive some 6,400 at-home test kits Thursday for distribution the same day. But Lamont announced Wednesday those plans could have to change.

“Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the State of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut,” Lamont stated.

Lamont stated that his staff and multiple state agencies have “spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests.”

Lamont on Monday announced plans to distribute 3 million of these tests and 6 million N95 masks in Connecticut to help curb the spread of the virus during this heavy travel and holiday season.

“Connecticut is currently experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases that is being driven mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” Lamont said. “As a result, the demand for tests has outpaced the supply of testing available through our statewide network of about 400 sites.”

