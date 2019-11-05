Milford polls open until 8 p.m.

Races for mayor and city clerk top the ballot as Milford voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, for a municipal election.

Mayor Ben Blake, four-term Democratic incumbent, is being challenged by Republican Dan German.

City Clerk Joanne Lasse Rohrig, Republican incumbent who was named to the job after the death of City Clerk Linda Stock in 2014, was elected in her own right in 2015. She faces a challenge from Democrat Karen Fortunati, who was elected to the Board of Aldermen from the Fifth District in 2017.

Voters in Districts 1-5 will also choose candidates for the Board of Aldermen, Board of Education and Planning & Zoning Board. Biographies of those candidates begin on Page 2 of today’s Mirror.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Orange Avenue School, J.F. 260 Orange Avenue; J.F. Kennedy School, 404 West Avenue; Meadowside School, 80 Seemans Lane; West Shore Recreation Center, 14 Benham Avenue; Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathews Street; Foran High School, 80 Foran Road; Harborside Middle School, 175 High Street; and Centra Counting/ABS & EDR, 70 West River Street.

Information about where to vote is available from the registrars of voters at www.ci.milford.ct.us/registrars-of-voters or call 203-783-3240.