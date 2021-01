Contributed

MILFORD — The Milford Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a burglary at the Sip and Dip convenience story.

According to police, on Nov. 19 a white male wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers hat and thick-framed glasses burglarized the store, which is located at 361 Bridgeport Ave. Anyone with identifying information is asked to contact Detective Mitchell Warwick at 203-783-4730 or email mwarwick@milfordct.gov.