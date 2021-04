3 1 of 3 Saul Flores / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Saul Flores / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — Police are investigating an untimely death in the area of River Street and Daniel Street, according to the department.

Police spokesman Michael DeVito said the death is considered “non-criminal.” The death is likely due to a drug overdose, police said.