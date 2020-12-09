Milford police caution residents against decorating street signs

MILFORD — Police have issued a warning about a recent initiative that has taken off: Decorating street signs for the holidays is illegal, they said.

The initiative, called #milfordchallenge, began with one person, one street sign, and one Facebook post. It exploded nearly overnight, with about 300 decorated signs all over the city. The post received almost 500 likes and about 120 comments, and was shared 40 times.

While the intentions may be good and the decorations festive, the signs are city property, and police are discouraging residents from putting items on them.

“You are not allowed to affix anything to street signs or telephone poles,” Milford police spokesman Mike DeVito said. “Even simply putting up a tag sale sign is not allowed.”

He added police will be looking out for sign decorators, and will gently ask anyone they find to take the items down.

“We are patrolling and looking for it,” DeVito added. “If we spot someone doing it, we will encourage them to stop and remove them.”

However, he added police will not be removing any items that are already up on the poles — unless the name on the sign is covered.

sfox@milfordmirror.com