MILFORD — A New Haven teen is facing multiple charges after an Oct. 15 incident in which police said he and two juveniles attempted to steal a car before fleeing in a different stolen car.

Naszier Beall, 18, was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit first-degree larceny, and first-and-second-degree failure to appear.