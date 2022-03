MILFORD — Residents have the opportunity to learn safe boating techniques next month.

A BOAT AMERICA class, which includes a proctored test, will be held at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla on April 23. The session starts at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.

For advance registration prior to the class date, go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. You can sign up here for the class and pay by credit card online. After you register for the course, instructions for the BOAT AMERICA course will be emailed to you. To pay at the door by check or cash, arrive at 7:30 a.m.

All students must obtain a State of Connecticut conservation ID number before taking the BA/PWC class. To register for a free ID number go to https://ct.aspirafocus.com/internetsales.

BOAT AMERICA will cover all the basic topics required for the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It will also cover safe personal watercraft operation and towing. Successful completion of this eight-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements both for boats, personal watercraft (PWC) and towing. Family participation is encouraged. Cost is $60 per person.

For additional information about U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call Timothy Mulherin, public education officer, at 203-298-9719, email him at milfordflot073inc@gmail.com or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/

For more information on U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary safe boating classes, visit www.cgaux.org/boatinged/