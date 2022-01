SAUL FLORES/Hearst Connecticut Media

MILFORD - The city’s Health Department is working with area groups and organizations to provide a limited supply of COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits targeted towards vulnerable populations and homebound residents.

As the number of kits that are available is limited at this time, city Chief of Staff Justin Rosen said this allocation is “intended for Milford residents who may be experiencing symptoms and/or had a recent exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19.”