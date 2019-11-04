Milford parade, wreath laying to honor veterans

Milford veterans including Gennaro Pellegrino, left, attend the annual Veterans Day ceremony at "The Doughboy" World War 1 monument in Milford, Conn. on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

MILFORD — The city will hold its Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.

All units and marchers are asked to assemble at the Daniel Wasson Field parking lot at 9:15 a.m.

A Saturday Veterans Day parade is a change from the city’s usual Sunday parade.

Lt. Col. Charles K. Jaworski of the Connecticut. Army National Guard will be the 2019 grand marshal and keynote speaker. Jaworski hails from Morris, and recently returned from a year-long deployment in Afghanistan.

After the parade and ceremonies, all are invited into the Milford Veterans Memorial Auditorium for refreshments and a screening of “Sgt. Stubby,” an animated film depicting the documented heroics of Sgt. Stubby, the official mascot dog of the 102nd Infantry Regiment, based at the time in New Haven and part of the 26th “Yankee” Division during World War I.

The city’s Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held in front of Milford City Hall at 10:45 a.m. Monday. All are invited to attend this short and uplifting ceremony.