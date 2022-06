MILFORD — City officials are reminding residents that June is dog licensing month.

Milford City Clerk Karen Fortunati said all dogs older than 6 months must be licensed, and a late penalty of $1 per month begins on July 1, 2022.

To obtain a license, dog owners must submit a completed application, proof of current rabies vaccination, proof of spay or neuter if appropriate and payment. The fees are $8 for a spayed female or neutered male and $19 for a non-spayed female or non-neutered male.

To get an application or submit the application online, visit www.ci.milford.ct.us/city-clerk/pages/dog-licenses.

For more information, call 203-783-3210 or email kfortunati@milfordct.gov.

The following dog health care and service providers have dog license applications available: Animal Clinic of Milford, 100 Gulf St.; Baybrook Animal Hospital, 56 Quirk Road; Black Birch Farm, LLC., 44 Old Gate Lane; Milford Animal Hospital, 256 Cherry St.; Milford Veterinary Clinic, 525 Boston Post Road; Pond Point Animal Hospital, 632 New Haven Ave.; Shoreline Pet Grooming, 365 New Haven Ave.; Snowflake Pet Center, 1 Rowe Ave.; and Milford Canine Center, 664 East Broadway.