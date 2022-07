This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — Growing up, Rose Beloin attended Milford High School and was part of the school band, but always considered herself a shy person.

The once shy student now feels more comfortable being in front of the camera than behind it and even has a role as a closeup extra in “Tony Martone,” a new Amazon Prime movie coming out this week.

“I took a class on giving speeches, and it helped me come out of my shell,” said Beloin, who now lives in West Haven. “Little by little, I’ve been going out of my comfort zone, and when this opportunity presented itself, I thought to myself, ‘Can I really do it?’ and I just went for it.”

Beloin got involved in movies eight years ago.

“It started as fun at first,” she said. “When they were filming in New Haven at Yale for the 2014 ‘Boychoir’ movie with Dustin Hoffman, they asked people if they wanted to be extras, so I gave it a try. It was amazing to see how many hours go into production. Meeting the stars was exciting, but there was a lot of hurry up and wait in my eyes, but it was so interesting.”

After “Boychoir,” Beloin did a music video in 2019 for Cleo Sol as a dance extra.

Beloin met Joseph McGee, the director for “Tony Martone,” through a friend at another acting gig.

“We became Facebook friends, and he had put a call out looking for extras,” she said. “That’s how it started, and little by little, I got invited back for another piece in the movie, which was the ‘Dancing In The Dark’ film short.”

“Tony Martone” is a mafia movie that follows two families and what happens when one moves into the other family’s territory, Beloin said.

“There’s a lot of twists and turns, and the ending is quite a surprise,” she said. “It was amazing when it was all put together.”

She plays an extra at the bar in the club scene and in a funeral scene where she has a closeup. Beloin noted she was also in a film short, which the studio previewed before the movie called “Dancing In The Dark.”

“In that one, I played a spouse that’s trying to heal her marriage, and that one is based on a love doctor advising different people,” she said. “That one was a speaking role, and then in 2022, I played an extra in the music video ‘That Kind Of Love’ from Alisa Velasquez.”

Starting last year, Beloin has been filming the movie “The Bastard Son,” which is due to premiere in October.

“So it started as fun a few years ago, and I got back into it recently, as a side gig,” she said. “If it takes off, I wouldn’t mind retiring and just doing that.”

She was also able to help with the sound while filming “The Bastard Son.”

“The tech side is pretty cool, but I like to be in front of the camera even more,” she said. “There’s something about when they say action, and it’s like a light bulb goes off. I feel more comfortable in front of the camera than behind it.”

Beloin did some acting when she was in school, but she mostly participated in the school band.

“I was in jazz band, classical band and choir,” she said. “But I always enjoyed performing and dancing at different events.”

Even though she was more involved with music, Beloin said she always liked the stage, and when the opportunity came, she took it.

“Now that my kids are grown, I have more opportunity, more time, so I’m putting my name out and accepting more gigs,” she said.

Beloin said she’s learning the skill of acting while on the different sets.

“When I was doing sound, I watched the process and how it worked,” she said. “When I practice I think to myself, if I was doing this scene, how would I do it, and so I would try different ways to do it.”

But it’s a learning process because even the experienced ones there’s always something more they can pull out of it,” Beloin added. “There’s a new angle or new idea someone else might have, and it might not have the same idea or direction. When you try it and go out of your comfort zone, it’s amazing to see how it looks like when it's all pieced together.”

She now has more of an appreciation for movies when she watches them.

“Before, just watching movies, I thought it was pretty easy, but when you’re actually doing it, and they are retaking scenes, and they have to make sure the lighting, camera angles and the sound are correct, I have a new appreciation for just how much is involved in it.”