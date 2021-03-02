Milford native digs into city's revolutionary past Bill Bloxsom March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 6:30 a.m.
1 of8
Jennyfer Holmes, the First Baptist Church historian, with the strongbox kept at the church to hold archived items, including the Black Soldiers Memorial marker and an 80th anniversary photo.
First Baptist Church / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of8
Member of Milford Black Founding Fathers Day Committee: Earl Gilmore, Rev. Charles D. Walker, Dr. John Rogers, Ernest Saunders, Samuel Roberts, Russell Hamilton and Andrew Morgan.
Richard Platt / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8
First Baptist Church Pastor Horace Hough stands next to the church’s marker honoring six Milford Black American Revolutionary War patriots.
First Baptist Church / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of8
Rev. Charles D. Walker, pastor of the First Baptist Church, initiated a successful state-wide effort in 1976 to commemorate Connecticut's Black participants in the Revolutionary War.
Richard Platt / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8
First Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Charles D. Walker (center) is joined by State. Representative Gerald Stevens and Milford Mayor Joel Baldwin during the ceremony to honor Black soldiers in the American Revolution. Rev. Walker’s wife Esther and daughter CarolAnn are standing next to automobile.
Richard Platt / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of8
MILFORD — Forty-five years ago, as the United States prepared to celebrate the 1976 bicentennial, a Milford church commemorated the lives of six men whose service helped win American independence.
Job Caesar, Pomp Cyrus, Juba Freeman, Peter Gibbs, William Sower, and Congo Zado were Black Revolutionary War soldiers from Milford honored for their service by the congregation of First Baptist Church with a memorial marker, which was dedicated on May 8, 1976.