MILFORD — The School of Rock’s Milford location is truly rocking.

The music school, which held a grand opening celebration June 17, officially opened its doors at 213 Cherry St. in March, and owner Kurt Koehler said this spot has enjoyed a more successful start than any of its other locations. The music school has seven other Connecticut sites.

“We are just loving the town itself. It seems people are very interested in this and eager to get themselves or their children into it,” said Koehler, who praised city representatives for their support.

Koehler said his sister, Heidi Rogers, along with general manager Holly Brown and music director Mike Pelligrino and all of the instructors were instrumental in opening the Milford location.

The decision to open a location in Milford was based on the fact that there are many young families in the city.

“Our perception is that it’s an up-and-coming community, and it’s growing,” said Koehler.

Before opening a new location, Koehler said they look at demographics in the area. He said the population of Milford lends itself to this type of business because there are multiple elementary schools, middle schools and high schools.

The Milford location is about 3,500 square feet, larger than the operation’s other locations. The larger location allows them to have nine lesson rooms, a large student lounge, a dedicated room for younger students called Little Wings and a staff lounge.

When School of Rock was initially starting to promote the location, Brown noted they were seeing a lot of interest and had many early sign-ups.

“We started with 50 students when we opened in March, which is a franchise record,” said Koehler, adding that they are up to around 70 students.

School of Rock had its first performance at Goodies on Gulf Beach on June 20.

“There were a few people there who had no idea we were coming,” said Koehler. “I heard some of them talking with a lot of interest, and after that show, we have gotten a whole bunch of leads. People watching other kids play music, and have so much fun out there is pretty amazing.”

Koehler said School of Rock serves all ages.

“For kids, ages 4 to 18, I can’t think of any better way to help them build their confidence, develop their brain, deal with adversity and give them a safe and healthy outlet,” he said. “Music is a universal language.”