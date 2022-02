MILFORD — In anticipation of the pending winter storm, the city has announced a change to Friday’s garbage and recycling pickup schedule.

Garbage and recycling pickup for Friday has been moved up to Thursday evening, Feb. 24. Impacted residents are asked to place totes at the curb for pickup prior to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

After temperatures soared into the 60s on Wednesday, parts of Connecticut could see up to 8 inches of snow and sleet later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system passing through the area will bring a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday. The weather service said dangerous travel conditions will be possible during Friday morning and evening commutes.

Much of the state, except along the coast, will be under a winter storm watch. The weather service said those areas will see 4 to 8 inches of snow and sleet, with 2 to 5 inches expected along the coast. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times.

The weather service said the winter storm watch may be revised as the storm gets closer. As of Wednesday, the weather service said there is uncertainty within the track of the low system that makes it unclear how quickly snow will transition to a wintry mix or just rain. If the storm tracks farther north, it could lower the chance of snow and sleet. Should the storm track more south, higher accumulation is likely.

