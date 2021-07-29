Milford meteorologist hosts weather camp for local kids Saul Flores July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 6 a.m.
From left; Remi Brenner, 9, Michael Pietrini, 6, and Ian Bear, 9, check out the rain cloud they created during the Milford Recreation Department's one week summer meteorology camp at the Tri Beach Center in Milford, Conn. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Recent meteorology graduate Veronica Piscitelli points out a variety of cloud types during the Milford Recreation Department's one week summer meteorology camp at the Tri Beach Center in Milford, Conn. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. From left are Logan Lawless, 9, Remi Brenner, 9, Ian Bear, 9, Piscitelli, and Michaerl Pietrini, 6.
Michael Pietrini, 6, of Milford, builds a rain cloud with shaving cream and blue food coloring during the Milford Recreation Department's one week summer meteorology camp at the Tri Beach Center in Milford, Conn. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
MILFORD — Veronica Piscitelli has always had a passion for the weather. Now she gets to combine that with her love of teaching children in the Milford Recreation Department’s inaugural meteorology camp.
“I love teaching kids and love being around kids,” said Piscitelli. “To be able to do that and combine it with my love for weather and meteorology is great.”