Milford man reports theft, faces drug charges

Milford Police Department Milford Police Department Photo: Contributed / Milford Police Department Facebook Page Photo: Contributed / Milford Police Department Facebook Page Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford man reports theft, faces drug charges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Milford man who called police to report a theft instead faces drug charges.

Nicholas Cerreta, 18, of Naugatuck Avenue, was charged with possession of a controlled subtance with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Milford Police said Cerreta called them to a Bridgeport Avenue residence and said he had cash, a cell phone and prescription medication that had been stolen while he was sleeping.

Other people at the house told officers they believed they saw Cerreta make a drug transaction outside the house during the overnight hours, and that they believed that is where his money actually went. They also asked that Cerreta be removed from the property.

While he was being escorted from the house, his jacket was located. Police said the cell phone he had reported stolen was in his pocket. Police said they also found 43 loose prescription medication pills, for which he did not hold a prescription. Officers said they also found a digital scale.

Cerreta was released on a promise to appear in court Oct. 15.