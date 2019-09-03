Milford man charged with stealing funds from youth football association

Milford Police Department Milford Police Department Photo: Contributed / Milford Police Department Facebook Page Photo: Contributed / Milford Police Department Facebook Page Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford man charged with stealing funds from youth football association 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Milford police have charged a local man with stealing money from the Milford Pop Warner Football and Cheer Association.

Police said Bahliek Brown, 30, of Ellis Street, Milford, was charged with forgery in the third degree, larceny in the fourth degree and failure to appear in court when he was arrested on two separate warrants Sept. 2.

Brown is accused of stealing over $1,550 worth of funds from the Milford Pop Warner Football and Cheer Association bank account by cashing a fraudulent check in February.

Brown is also accused of failing to appear in court on Aug. 2, stemming from a larceny arrest in Milford on June 12, 2015.

Bond was set at $500 and Brown is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.