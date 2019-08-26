https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Milford-man-charged-with-possession-of-child-14379552.php
Milford man charged with possession of child pornography
A Milford man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in the first degree.
Milford police arrested Robert Costello, 58, of Berwyn Street on a warrant Aug. 25.
According to police, the department was notified in January that a device that Costello owned was flagged as having downloaded child pornography.
A search warrant was executed in April, leading to the arrest warrant, police said.
Costello was held in police custody on $75,000 bond.
