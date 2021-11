MILFORD — Police arrested a Milford man after they found possible explosives.

On Sept. 21, Milford Police went to Railroad Avenue because a man was threatening to “harm himself and blow up the apartment he was in,” police said.

Officers negotiated with the man, 33-year-old Zachary Gallipoli, for seven hours until he came out of the apartment. Police then took Gallipoli to the hospital for an evaluation, the police department said.

While looking in Gallipoli’s apartment, police found “possible explosive components.” The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad later gave the all-clear that the apartment was safe.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Gallipoli and he was taken into custody Thursday. He was charged with possession of an assault weapon, criminal intent illegal possession, possession of a high capacity magazine and failure to report address change for pistol permit.

Gallipoli was released on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 1.