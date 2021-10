MILFORD — The Connecticut Post Mall turned to social media influencers to introduce its fall fashion offerings.

Kate Terricciano, representing the Connecticut Post Mall, said the mall invited four influencers to compete against each other based on their unique personal style and local audience. Each influencer curated their fall fashion look from head to toe with items from the mall’s retailers.

Pamela Rosario said she enjoys layering when choosing a style to wear.

“That’s why I ended up getting a dress with a sweater vest to through in top of it, and of course, I had to add a belt to accentuate my waist,” Rosario said. “I love boots this time of the year, so I got some black boots and a hat to give it a little more style.”

Megan Schinella said she ended up going with a fall dress with a sweater tucked into a belt, layered necklace and booties from Target.

Joanna Young chose a neutral palette of winter whites and taupes.

“I found a great faux suede trench coat, and built the rest of the outfit around it, including an oversized knit turtleneck, white jeans, suede high heels, a hat, oversized sunglasses and a quilted tote bag,” she said.

“I love all the looks that everyone created,” Young added. “@cmariekwarteng did a good job of showing shoppers a class fall transitional look, @impamelarosario created an amazing layered outfit and @campbymama shared a killer belt trick.”

The influencers didn’t have an unlimited budget with which to shop. They were given just $300 to complete their entire look.

“I spent more money on pieces that I knew would be timeless, like the trench coat, suede heels and knit sweater,” Young said. “Then I found lower-priced denim and accessories to round out my outfit.”

Schinella said she started with staple pieces first and accessories second.

“I put myself on that budget and worked within it,” she said.

Rosario said $300 was more than enough.

“I didn’t even use it all,” she said. “There are so many affordable places to shop.”

All three of the influences have three or more years being fashion influencers, and they used all their experience to curate the best style they could.

“I started @mycandidcloset in 2018 to share my personal style and everyday favorites, tips and finds,” Young said. “I have always loved fashion, and it makes me so happy to create content that helps others to feel their best in their clothes.”

“I’ve been an influencer for almost four years now,” Schinella said. “Before I started my family, I worked in fashion at Nine West Group and Camuto Group. So my background is fashion.”

Rosario said she’s been an influencer for about six years now, and she enjoys it because it feeds her creative side.

“Style is so powerful for me because it really gives me a boost of confidence,” she said. “I spend a lot of time looking at ways to style different pieces. I love sharing what I learned and how to style certain pieces because I really believe it helps make all women feel confident in themselves.”

Kelly Hapken, marketing director at Connecticut Post Mall, said the Fall Fashion Style Challenge has become a signature event that retailers and shoppers look forward to every year.

“It’s a fun way to interact with our shoppers both at the mall and on social media,” she said.

In this year's fall fashion, Roasio said she sees a lot of comfortably in style.

“Lug boots are in which are so much easier to walk in,” she said. “Green is definitely the it color right now, and I’m all for it. I love green. “I love that there’s so much comfort trends since I have children, I look to for comfort. I love loafers, loungewear, hats, and all are on-trend, so it works great.”

Schinella said her opinion in this year's fall fashion it’s fun knit dresses, mini skirts, baggy jeans, flannel shirts, sweater vests and oversized jackets.

As fashion influencers, the trio has tips for people who want to update their fall fashion attire but, all three of them, agree it’s important to pick items that make you feel good over or comfortable over the current trend.

“Invest in one key, classic piece each season that you’ll wear year after year,” Young said. “For fall, a trench coat, well-tailored button-down, or good quality sweater are all great options. Also, build on what you already have. A cardigan sweater and a pair of boots can transform most summer dresses into fall outfits. Always pick what makes you feel good over what is trendy.”

Schinella said to transition wardrobe for cooler weather in the morning and warmer by lunch.

“Style and comfort is important,” she said.

Rosario said many versatile styles can still incorporate some of the summer wardrobes into the fall.

“Load up on basics and go from there,” she said. “A basic tee with layers of necklaces will instantly look stylish. You don’t need to break your bank to look good. It’s all about figuring out what your sense of style is and work with that. Trends are not for everyone. Just because it's trendy doesn't mean you have to go with it. Know your style and body type and stick to it. You can always add a trending piece if you want to.”