Milford looks to connect, add bike lanes

MILFORD - Officials are working to better connect the bike trails throughout the city and make Milford even more accessible for bikes.
“We try to be a bicycle friendly community,” said Steven Johnson, assistant public works director. “One of the things we put together was Bike Milford and bike month. We had people bike to each one of the locations to get their passport stamps and encouraged people they could use their bicycle as a form of transportation.”