Developer seeks final approval for Milford live-work units

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
MILFORD — Developers are seeking final approval this week to create more than a dozen live-work units —the first such offerings in the city — in buildings at Marsh Hill Business Park off Oxford Road.
Oxford Condos, LLC, has proposed creation of 14 live-work units at the 4 Oxford Road site. The Planning and Zoning Board listed several conditions the developers must meet prior to any approval. Among the conditions were to present a full property survey, floor plans for each unit, parking table with bedroom count and a site plan application.