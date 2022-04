Milford Public Library’s Children’s Department is offering the following programs in the coming weeks. To register for any of these programs, visit the Children’s page at milfordlibrary.org.

A new session of Spring Storytimes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 10 to June 16. Registration begins April 25.

Tuesday or Thursday, beginning at 10:15 a.m. are toddlers and crawlers. Tuesday or Thursday, beginning at 11:15 a.m., is for ages 3 and older.

Registration will be required, and space will be very limited. Walk-ins cannot be guaranteed a spot.

Please register for one session only. Siblings are always welcome. Your registration reserves your spot for the entire six-week session. Due to demand, if more than two storytimes are missed during the six weeks, your spot may be given to a family on the waiting list.

Wednesday Night Mash-Up

This program will be April 6 for grades K-2 and April 27 for grades 3-5. Both run from 6 to 7 p.m. The program combines a little bit book club, a dash of arts and crafts, and a pinch of creativity.

Earth Day-to-Go: Turtle Planters

These Take & Makes will be available beginning April 18.

Earth Day-to-Stay programs

Children can stay and decorate a book bag on April 20 at 2:30 p.m. This is for children in grades K to 5. Registration begins April 4 and is required.

Family Movie Night

Encanto will be the featured movie on April 22. The movie starts at 1:30 p.m. Encanto focuses on the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

Celebrate Poetry Month

The library will host a poetry celebration on April 23 at 11 a.m. The event will feature animal persona poems with Milford’s Poet Laureate, Joan Glass. Glass will guide kids in grades K-5 in writing original poems. Registration required.