Milford Library is offering the following programs. Visit www.milfordlibrary.org to register.

Milford Library will host a program about planning for retirement with guidance from a knowledgeable American Senior Benefits representative on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. Hear your options for retirement finances from the father/daughter team of Lou Pelletier and Jessica Pelletier in this interactive workshop. Masks are required, and seats are limited due to social distancing, so registration is suggested. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. Email dpreece@milfordct.gov or call 203-783-3292.

Getting a Blues history lesson

A History of Blues in America program will be held March 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Acclaimed guitarist and music historian Joey Leone presents the one-hour program covering the history, influence and social impact of American blues music through songs, stories and historical facts.

Leone highlights the influence of blues on virtually all styles of contemporary music over the past 7 decades. Leone will be playing a variety of songs on multiple guitars from his personal collection. In addition to the live music segments, he touches on recurring themes of how the blues transcended racial boundaries, brought people together in times of celebration and times of healing, and its migration from the rural south to the urban north.

A lifelong career musician, he has toured and recorded as a guitar player for many high-profile artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, and many more. Visit www.milfordlibrary.org for registration information.

Job hunt, resume tips

Get some resume tips March 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at Milford Library. Staff will be available to walk-insfor job search help. Swing by to pick up some info or stay for one-on-one time and ask questions. A job search Take & Make Kit is available for download at milfordlibrary.org.

This event is free and open to all jobseekers as space and time allows. For more information, contact Reference Librarian Diana at dpreece@milfordct.gov or call 203-783-3292.

eBooks & Libby @ Your Library

Milford Library is presenting a program on eBooks and Libby (also eAudiobooks and eMagazines) on March 24 at 7 p.m. Libby is the Library’s eReading app. Staff will also discuss The Palace Project and app that will consolidate State eResources as well. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

Empowerment through planning

Attorney Franklin A. Drazen of Drazen Rubin Law in a free presentation, “Empowerment Through Planning,” on March 30 at 11 a.m. at Milford Library

Drazen has earned the distinction of Certified Elder Law Attorney from the National Elder Law Foundation. Drazen’s practice focuses on elder law, estate planning, estate administration and probate, Title XIX (Medicaid) planning and eligibility, Life Care Planning, business continuation, disability and special needs planning, trust planning and administration, and related tax matters.

Masks are required, and seats are limited due to social distancing, so registration is suggested. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. Register at www.MyPlanForTheFuture.com or call Drazen Rubin Law at 203-877-7511.