MILFORD — A Milford-based law firm will be offering a free paper shredding and electronics recycling event this month.

Drazen Rubin will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 11 at Fowler Field behind the Milford Public Library. The public is invited to attend and can bring paper and electronics for safe, legal and free disposal.

The firm is partnering with Willim. B. Meyer and AFA Electronic Recyclers of CT to provide this free event for the community. In addition, the Dockside Brewery Food Truck will be parked at the event.

“Our practice is focusing on ensuring our clients peace of mind and protecting what matters most to them,” said Steve Rubin, partner at Drazen Rubin. “With identity theft on the rise, it’s important to make sure we properly get rid of important papers. We are excited to offer this to the community at large and look forward to filling up the shred truck.”

“We have been a part of the Milford community since 1985,” added Franklin A. Drazen, partner at Drazen Rubin Law, “and this is a small way for us to give back and provide peace of mind to our community.”