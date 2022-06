MILFORD — The city is kicking off summer with a bang.

Milford will host its start-of-summer celebration — featuring live bands, food trucks and fireworks — June 25 at Lisman Landing. The rain date will be July 9.

The event starts around 4 p.m. and two live bands will play until midnight. Sapphire will perform from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Rum Runners playing from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m.

Food trucks will be at the event and downtown restaurants will also be open.

There will be no parking available behind the Milford Library, the harbor, Lisman Landing or at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla. The city will have free shuttle service to and from the senior center, Wasson Field and Harborside Middle School. Shuttle service will start around 3:30 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

