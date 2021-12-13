Milford installs first holiday lobster trap, buoy tree Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 10:05 a.m.
Milford's first ever lobster trap tree decorated with painted buoys raising money for the Milford Arts Council is installed at Lisman Landing in Milford, Conn. on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Milford's first ever lobster trap tree decorated with painted buoys raising money for the Milford Arts Council is installed at Lisman Landing in Milford, Conn. on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Above, Milford Arts Council Executive Director Paige Miglio, left, and Downtown Milford Executive Director Makayla Silva at the groups' first lobster trap tree at Lisman Landing on Saturday.
Milford's first ever lobster trap tree decorated with painted buoys raising money for the Milford Arts Council is installed at Lisman Landing in Milford, Conn. on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
MILFORD — Christmas took on a nautical feel in the city this past weekend.
The Downtown Milford Business Association and The Milford Arts Council teamed up to create a lobster trap Christmas tree fashioned with artistic buoys created by residents. The tree was lit Sunday and will remain in place through the New Year.
