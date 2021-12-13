Milford installs first holiday lobster trap, buoy tree

﻿MILFORD — Christmas took on a nautical feel in the city this past weekend.

The Downtown Milford Business Association and The Milford Arts Council teamed up to create a lobster trap Christmas tree fashioned with artistic buoys created by residents. The tree was lit Sunday and will remain in place through the New Year.

“The Milford Arts Council could not be more excited to be a part of this amazing community project,” said Paige Miglio, MAC executive director.

Miglio praised DMBA Executive President Makayla Silva for bringing this project to the arts council after seeing similar ones in her travels over the past year or two.

“She suggested partnering with the City of Milford to bring the idea here, and we couldn't be happier,” Miglio said.

Miglio said the organizations originally planned to auction off some of the buoys that were to be donated back to the MAC after being displayed, however, once she saw everyone's beautiful work, “we knew we had to keep them ‘in the family’ and hope they will be collected and cherished for generations.

“This project will certainly grow and become another tradition for our community much like the City Tree Lighting along the town Green, the DMBA Lamplight Stroll, and the Walnut Beach Fairy Frolic,” Miglio added.

Silva said the lobster traps were donated by Briarpatch Shellfish Company, which is a local oystering company.

“Because there is no longer lobstering in Milford, they no longer use the lobster traps, and they said they would lend it to us, which is pretty cool,” said Silva.

In total, 200 buoys were purchased by the Milford community to be placed on the lobster trap Christmas tree.

