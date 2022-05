MILFORD — City schools have a “heightened” police presence Wednesday, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia, in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead Tuesday.

In an email sent to the school community Wednesday morning, Cutaia stated that there will be a heightened presence of Milford police officers in the area of each of our schools, along with extra checks throughout the day.

“This has been arranged only as a precautionary measure and is intended to provide an extra layer of support for all students and staff,” Cutaia said. “We are grateful for this partnership.”

Cutaia said the district’s approach to school security is designed to be “layered and comprehensive where we coordinate protocols, training, equipment, partnerships, and preventive measures continuously.

“Our emergency preparedness efforts are continuously exercised throughout the school year with an emphasis on prevention,” she added.

Cutaia said teams of school psychologists, social workers and school counselors are available to consult with parents for specific concerns they may be having in dealing with their children.

She added that these teams will continue to support students and staff members with the schools’ already existing comprehensive social and emotional learning programs.

“We have embedded a wide variety of anti-violence, empathy, and peer support programs,” Cutaia said. “Our students are well aware of mean-spirited or divisive behaviors — whether those be viewed or heard in person or on social media.

“We encourage all individuals, students and adults, to speak to a trusted member of their school support team if such behavior is viewed,” she added. “In cases of perceived threats of violence, please reach out to your school principal or the Milford Police Department.”

