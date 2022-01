MILFORD - City officials will hold two COVID-19 at-home test kit distributions Monday.

City Chief of Staff Justin Rosen said the state has provided Milford with 3,726 kits - each containing two at-home tests - which is significantly less than the more than 6,000 originally expected last week.

Distributions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and begin at 3 p.m. at both Joseph A. Foran High School and the Walnut Beach parking lot. The sessions will end at 7 p.m. or until all kits are gone.

“This first allocation is intended for Milford residents who may be experiencing symptoms, had a recent exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19, or who have or will be attending larger gatherings in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Rosen said.

Individuals should bring proof of residency through an ID and/or Milford beach sticker. Each household will receive one kit (contains two tests).

Rosen said it is anticipated that additional tests will be allocated in January and the City will make announcements when they are received from the state.

Per the CDC recommendations, if your self-test yields a positive result, please stay home or isolate and wear a mask. There is no need to obtain a follow up PCR test.

Given the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant and the increase in cases locally, it is most important to get vaccinated if you haven’t been vaccinated, get a booster if you are eligible, wear a mask both in public spaces and when interacting in close contact with individuals outside of your household, and stay home if you are sick.

For further guidance on COVID-19 protocols and recommendations, visit www.ci.milford.ct.us/health-department-0 or call 203-783-3285.

