MILFORD — The Puppy Ball Madness Tournament didn’t feature much dribbling. But the participants did their share of slobbering inside Napoli Kia Saturday.

Held just a few miles from the arena where the UConn women’s basketball team earned yet another Final Four appearance, the inaugural March Puppy Ball Madness Tournament — which was sponsored by Where the Love Is animal rescue as part of a pet adoption event — also got more than a few pups new forever homes.

“What better way to celebrate our rescued pups and the UConn Huskies ‘Sweet Sixteen’ contest than with a Puppy Ball Championship?” said Tanya Weinberg, marketing director for Hamden-based Where the Love Is.

“While the UConn Huskies are battling for the chance to win an unprecedented 12th national championship title, Where The Love Is wants to give our rescue puppies a big assist in finding their forever homes,” she said. “It’s a slam dunk for everyone.”

There was a total of 23 dogs brought to the event, and 11 dogs went home with new families.

“This was the first year we have done this puppy ball,” Weinberg said, adding that there were a litter of six puppies that all got adopted out — three on one team and three on another (harnesses vs “fur skin”) — and great “ruff-erees.”

Where the Love Is animal rescue is a volunteer-based organization.

“We have partnered with amazing businesses to support us with locations, puppy food drives, donations and as we all work together to help abandoned, abused pets find their forever homes,” Weinberg said. “We try to make these events community events, fun for families and educational to increase animal awareness.”

The organization’s next event is April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at Grossman Nissan, 295 Middlesex Ave., Old Saybrook.

For more information, visit www.wtli.org or email wtlirescue@gmail.com.