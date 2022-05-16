Milford honors Wasson’s memory, rededicates field named for him

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — The city paid tribute to the late Milford Police Officer Daniel Wasson Sunday then played ball on the fields dedicated to his memory.

City officials, police officers from throughout the area and baseball lovers, young and old, gathered at the Milford Senior League and the field complex, located at 70 West River St., to rededicate the site which had been renamed after Wasson in May 1987.

“We wanted to make sure it was a community event where people can come out and learn about his story,” Milford Junior Major League Baseball President John Wezenski said about the ceremony.

“The main reason we wanted to do this is for the kids to know who they are playing for and why the field is named the way it is, and for people who are new to Milford,” Wezenski added.

Milford Police Officer Daniel Wasson was 25 when he died while on duty on April 12, 1987. Wasson and his police dog, General, were on a routine vehicle stop on Boston Post Road when he was fatally shot by the driver, police said.

Wasson is the only Milford police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

“It was 35 years ago on April 7 was when he was shot and killed, and a month later, the field was named after him,” said Wezenski.

During the rededication, both the Joseph A. Foran High School and Jonathan Law High School bands performed. Other events to mark the occasion included a police dog demonstration and home run derby. Wasson’s brothers and members of American Legion Post 196 were also in attendance.

