Milford honors Wasson’s memory, rededicates field named for him
Members of the Babe Ruth/Jr. Major Leagues present the honorary plaque that will adorn the walls of the field house at the Daniel S. Wasson Field. Making the presentations are (l to r): John Wezenski, (League president), Quentin Bell (player), John Messore, Jr. (player), and Daniel Wasson’s brothers: Ray Wasson, Alan Wasson, and Jeff Wasson.
Emcee Brian Smith displays the shirt he received from event organizers as a thank you. All of the shirts had the No. 60 on them, Daniel Wasson’s badge number while he was an officer with the Milford Police Department.
Amanda Wasson, niece of Daniel Wasson, threw out the first pitch at the field rededication on Sunday with league player Brendan Auscavitch serving as honorary catcher. Amanda followed in her uncle’s footsteps as she currently is an investigator for the NY State University Police Department.
MILFORD — The city paid tribute to the late Milford Police Officer Daniel Wasson Sunday then played ball on the fields dedicated to his memory.
City officials, police officers from throughout the area and baseball lovers, young and old, gathered at the Milford Senior League and the field complex, located at 70 West River St., to rededicate the site which had been renamed after Wasson in May 1987.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.