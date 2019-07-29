Milford holds first PorchFest in September

Discover Milford CT in collaboration with the City of Milford will launch its first PorchFest on Sept. 28 from 1 to 6 p.m.

PorchFest is an annual music event held across the country on front porches.

“The movement started in Ithaca, N.Y. in 2007, to bring local musicians and neighborhoods together to celebrate and create a sense of community,” states a city issued press release.

A digital map will be continuously updated for location information. People can plan to walk, ride bikes or push strollers as they move from one porch to another along a determined route.

Follow @DiscoverMilfordCT on Facebookand Instagram and Discovermilfordct.com.

To sigh up to play, go to https://forms.gle/KTG858oPniuqx4Kc8.

To offer a porch, go to https://forms.gle/vetipU5tMEhirsZTA.

To volunteer go to https://forms.gle/NVXYF7ACfr69hu9a7.

For more information email milfordporchfest@gmail.com or call Cassandra Schull, Milford Recreation Department, 203-783-3280.